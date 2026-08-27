New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has received more than 170 submissions on the proposed Variable Speed Limit at Hakatere Marae on State Highway 1, north of Ashburton.

Submissions closed on Tuesday.

An NZTA spokesperson said feedback as well as safety evidence, technical assessments and other factors would be reviewed before a formal decision.

“Each speed limit review is a separate legal process, and timeframes can vary depending on the amount and type of feedback received, technical assessment requirements, approval processes and the complexity of other reviews being progressed nationally at any given time.

"Any recommended change to the speed limit must be approved by the Director of Land Transport before it is notified, made legally enforceable and the change put in place with new signage etc.”