Textile apprentice Luke Watson has made an outstanding start to his career winning the Tier 1 award and overall industrial textile fabrication apprentice of the year.

The Ashburton 17-year-old, who is in his first year of an industrial textile fabrication and trimming apprenticeship at Peter May Ltd, was named the winner at the Advanced Textile Association New Zealand conference and its Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner in Rotorua on Friday.

“It was awesome to win Tier 1, but being named overall apprentice of the year as well was pretty unexpected,” he said in a statement.

"I’ve learnt a lot already and I’m looking forward to continuing the apprenticeship and building my skills.”

The award recognised apprentices for their practical skills, workmanship, attention to detail and developing knowledge of the trade.

For his Tier 1 entry, Luke designed and manufactured a messenger bag, completing the project from planning and material selection through to fabrication and final presentation.

His work earned him first place in the Tier 1 category before he went on to be named overall apprentice.

Luke started at Peter May Ltd in an after-school high role.

His interest and ability quickly developed, and he progressed into a formal apprenticeship.

Training apprentices and passing specialist skills on to the next generation was an important part of the Ashburton business and Luke was the fifth apprentice from there to win the national apprentice title.

“We’re extremely proud of Luke,” operations manager Travis Howden said.

“To achieve this at just 17 and in the first year of his apprenticeship is a fantastic result.”

Working alongside an experienced team, Luke is gaining hands-on experience across a diverse trade that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern manufacturing techniques.

"Having Luke become our fifth apprentice of the year winner is also something we’re really proud of as a business.

“Training young people and passing these skills on has always been important to us, and Luke has a great future ahead of him in the industry.”

Established in Ashburton in 1981, Peter May Ltd has more than four decades of experience in industrial textile fabrication and auto trimming.

Today, the company works across a wide range of products and projects, from custom industrial textile fabrication and outdoor shade solutions through to the manufacture of Workproof canvas seat covers.

toni.williams@alliedmedia.co.nz