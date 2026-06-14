SECTIONS
Toni Williams
toni.williams@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

Mid CanterburyJune 14

$3.2m upgrade starts at Canterbury maternity unit

A multi-million dollar upgrade of Ashburton Hospital's community birthing unit is under way to ensure mums and babies can continue to receive quality care in a new modern facility close to home.
$3.2m upgrade starts at Canterbury maternity unit
$3.2m upgrade starts at Canterbury maternity unit
Mid CanterburyJune 10

$62.5m investment to pay for long-awaited new classrooms

Allenton School in Ashburton is among seven schools in Canterbury to get new classrooms as part of a $62.5m government investment package.
$62.5m investment to pay for long-awaited new classrooms
$62.5m investment to pay for long-awaited new classrooms
Mid CanterburyMay 24

Humbling experience for silver bandsman

New Brighton musician Errol Miller has just been awarded a rare 80-year bandsman pin by his peers.
Humbling experience for silver bandsman
Humbling experience for silver bandsman
Mid CanterburyMay 14

‘I have no doubt a fatal or serious accident is going to happen'

Concerned users of an Ashburton street are calling for a public meeting over the lack of footpath and streetlights along a 500m stretch of Allens Rd.
‘I have no doubt a fatal or serious accident is going to happen'
‘I have no doubt a fatal or serious accident is going to happen'
Mid CanterburyMay 14

'Top quality' birds flock to annual show

Hundreds of birds will be on show this weekend as members of the Ashburton Bird Club Show prepare to host their annual show.
'Top quality' birds flock to annual show
'Top quality' birds flock to annual show
Mid CanterburyMay 6

Fuelled up and ready to race

Sixteen-year-old Olivia Mitchell will be among the 65 drivers competing in the annual Ashburton Car Club street sprint this weekend.
Fuelled up and ready to race
Fuelled up and ready to race
Mid CanterburyMay 5

New collection of 'wonderful' tales

Ashburton Writers’ Group members have put together their second anthology of interesting short stories.
New collection of 'wonderful' tales
New collection of 'wonderful' tales
Mid CanterburyMay 3

Shrek scarecrow the people's favourite

Shrek scarecrow creator Todd Holmes has won his fourth consecutive title as the people's favourite in the annual Methven Scarecrow Trail in Methven.
Shrek scarecrow the people's favourite
Shrek scarecrow the people's favourite
CanterburyApril 23

Author combines rhyme with adventure

Author Mary Blain’s first children’s book, Explore with Me Mid Canterbury, has raised $5000 for Kai for Kids.
Author combines rhyme with adventure
Author combines rhyme with adventure
Mid CanterburyApril 22

Wheels Week+ rolls into town

The iconic Wheels Week+ starts on Sunday, and promises to create a "hell-of-a-good vibe around Ashburton".
Wheels Week+ rolls into town
Wheels Week+ rolls into town