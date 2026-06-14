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Latest
Mid Canterbury
June 14
$3.2m upgrade starts at Canterbury maternity unit
A multi-million dollar upgrade of Ashburton Hospital's community birthing unit is under way to ensure mums and babies can continue to receive quality care in a new modern facility close to home.
Mid Canterbury
June 10
$62.5m investment to pay for long-awaited new classrooms
Allenton School in Ashburton is among seven schools in Canterbury to get new classrooms as part of a $62.5m government investment package.
Mid Canterbury
May 24
Humbling experience for silver bandsman
New Brighton musician Errol Miller has just been awarded a rare 80-year bandsman pin by his peers.
Mid Canterbury
May 14
‘I have no doubt a fatal or serious accident is going to happen'
Concerned users of an Ashburton street are calling for a public meeting over the lack of footpath and streetlights along a 500m stretch of Allens Rd.
Mid Canterbury
May 14
'Top quality' birds flock to annual show
Hundreds of birds will be on show this weekend as members of the Ashburton Bird Club Show prepare to host their annual show.
Mid Canterbury
May 6
Fuelled up and ready to race
Sixteen-year-old Olivia Mitchell will be among the 65 drivers competing in the annual Ashburton Car Club street sprint this weekend.
Mid Canterbury
May 5
New collection of 'wonderful' tales
Ashburton Writers’ Group members have put together their second anthology of interesting short stories.
Mid Canterbury
May 3
Shrek scarecrow the people's favourite
Shrek scarecrow creator Todd Holmes has won his fourth consecutive title as the people's favourite in the annual Methven Scarecrow Trail in Methven.
Canterbury
April 23
Author combines rhyme with adventure
Author Mary Blain’s first children’s book, Explore with Me Mid Canterbury, has raised $5000 for Kai for Kids.
Mid Canterbury
April 22
Wheels Week+ rolls into town
The iconic Wheels Week+ starts on Sunday, and promises to create a "hell-of-a-good vibe around Ashburton".
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