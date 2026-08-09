Joseph - and his technicolour dreamcoat - will dazzle audiences this month as Methven Theatre Company set to bring his popular musical production to the stage. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, to stage in late August, is a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of music, storytelling, and community talent. It features an outstanding adult cast and talented children's choir, this beloved musical promises an unforgettable theatrical experience packed with energy, colour, humour, and some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre. Director Suzanne White said her challenge was to bring the story of ‘Joseph’ to life in a new and different way to reflect the cast, production team and wider community. The production includes powerful solos through to uplifting ensemble numbers, and showcases remarkable singers who bring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's iconic score to life, she said. SuppliedCast of Methven Theatre Company rehearse for the upcoming musical production of Joesph and the Amazing Techicolour Dreamcoat. Photos: Supplied A children's choir adds enthusiasm and stage presence to cement the show's unique charm. Co-music director Kath Woodley said the show had “unexpected fun, intelligent harmonies and a great story. SuppliedCast of Methven Theatre Company rehearse for the upcoming musical production of Joesph and the Amazing Techicolour Dreamcoat. Photos: Supplied Based on the biblical story of Joseph, the musical follows the journey of a dreamer whose faith, resilience, and gift for interpreting dreams lead him from adversity to triumph. It is filled with catchy songs, colourful characters, and heartwarming moments. “There are many highlights and musical styles throughout the show,‘‘ White said. ‘‘Canaan Days remains one of my memorable moments from past shows and I am sure our version will not disappoint!” Co-music director Lucas Plimmer it was ‘‘incredible’’ to see people nail their parts and celebrate with their singing groups. ‘‘It shows that they are passionate about the show and want to sound good.” Theatre-goers are encouraged to book early to secure seats for what promises to be a colourful and uplifting experience. ■ Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat musical to stage August 27 - 29 at Mount Hutt Memorial Hall at 7pm or 2pm. Tickets via Cafe 45 or online at: http://tinyurl.com/JosephMTC