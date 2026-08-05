Ashburton District Council has voted to default to a backstop process in the Simplifying Local Government reform programme.

After more than two hours discussion, and multiple passed options, at the extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, the vote was passed 7-3.

At the start of the meeting, Mayor Liz McMillan said the decision to be made was probably the most important decision to be made as councillors.

‘‘We are deciding on the future of our district,’’ she said.

‘‘We’ve consulted with our residents twice...it’s been a hot topic out on the street and in the media.

‘‘The decision that we make today is only the start of the process and there will be much work to do over the next two years to put this plan in place.

‘‘I am confident that all of us around the table ... have the district's best interests in mind.’’

Council was evenly split when they voted on four options, including Ashburton becoming a standalone unitary council, merging with South Canterbury councils, or being part of a provincial mid-northern unitary council.

McMillan said councillors had worn their hearts on their sleeves during a tough meeting, and they remained evenly divided.

“I did not use my casting vote to force one option, as this is too big a decision for our district.

"I know voting at other councils has been tight too and that reflects how difficult this process has been for Canterbury as a whole.

“I want to thank residents who gave their feedback and staff for their support, and I thought that we were ready to make a decision as a council, but clearly we are not. Head Start is a voluntary option for councils who are ready to merge or amalgamate and that is not us, at this time.

“We are, however, committed to continuing to explore and advocate for alternative local government reform models outside the Head Start pathway. We know the things that matter to us and we will fight for them for the people of Ashburton now and for the generations to come.”

She said the 90-day window given by Government to come up with options had been rushed, given it was the most important decision councillors would make during their term.

“Being good leaders means making time for decisions of this magnitude.”

Council would now write to the Minister of Local Government and the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport and confirm Ashburton council’s willingness to take an active role in local government reform, either independently or in collaboration with other councils.

The letter will be submitted by Sunday.