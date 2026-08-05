Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Rangitata MP James Meager went on a whirlwind tour of Ashburton.

The visit on Saturday started with a tour of the Ashburton Farmers’ Market, which included photo opportunities and an Ashburton Christian School netball fundraising sale.

They then had a coffee with young farmers and professionals, before rounding out the morning at a National Party public meeting at the event centre titled Building the Future.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meets schoolboy rugby players from the Mid Canterbury Combined 1st XV. photo By Jorja Abernethy

In the afternoon, the PM took a trip to the JAB 7s rugby tournament at the showgrounds.

There was also a pre-game meeting with schoolboy rugby players from the Mid Canterbury Combined 1st XV and the Rolleston College 1st XV.

In the MCC changing rooms, each player was introduced to both politicians.

Along with team captain Alex Mijs, they signed a now limited-edition MCC 1st XV jersey. The visit must have spurred on the Mid Canterbury side for their final home game, which they won 37-7.