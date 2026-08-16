Karl Thomas of Mount Somers has thrown his hat into the ring as a Rangitata candidate for the upcoming General Election.

He has been named as the candidate for the New Zealand Conservative Party where he is the party’s spokesman for agriculture and rural affairs.

Thomas said, in a statement, that his decision to stand for Parliament was from a desire to ensure rural communities had a strong voice in Wellington.

‘‘Mid Canterbury is a fantastic place to live and raise a family. It is home to hardworking New Zealanders from all walks of life who share a strong sense of community and pride in where they live,’’ he said.

‘‘Our farmers, businesses, tradespeople, volunteers and families deserve representatives who understand their challenges and will stand up for their interests.’’

‘‘I want to ensure the voices of rural New Zealand are heard in Parliament. Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy, and our regional communities deserve practical policies that support productivity, protect our industries, and strengthen local communities.’’

Party leader Helen Houghton welcomed Thomas's candidacy, describing him as a proven leader whose military service, engineering expertise, and rural background made him exceptionally well-placed to represent the people of Mid Canterbury.

‘‘Karl understands the backbone of New Zealand. From farming and engineering to military service and critical infrastructure, he has dedicated his life to serving others and solving real-world problems. He brings practical experience, resilience, and a deep appreciation for the communities that drive our nation's prosperity. I am delighted to announce Karl as our candidate for Rangitata.’’

Thomas was born and raised on a family sheep farm near Invercargill where he developed a strong work ethic and an appreciation for rural New Zealand from an early age.

In 2019 he moved to Mount Somers and in 2001 joined the New Zealand Army, qualifying as both a Heavy Automotive Diesel Mechanic and an Auto Electrician.

During his military service he deployed to Darwin in 2004 as part of the New Zealand contingent on Operation Predators Gallop and later served in Afghanistan in 2007 with the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT).

Following his military career, Thomas built an impressive career across Australia's heavy transport and mining industries.

Over the past decade, he has specialised in mining operations and remote power generation throughout New Zealand and Australia. As a Fly-In Fly-Out (FIFO) worker, he currently manages a hybrid power station in remote New South Wales, having previously worked across a wide range of mining operations, from underground drilling to automated surface haulage systems.

Outside his professional career, Thomas is a passionate supporter of the Mount Somers Rugby Club and still enjoys pulling on the boots for the Golden Oldies team, the Tussock Crawlers.

He also enjoys hunting, fishing and exploring the outdoors with his two dogs, Tig and Sarge.

Other candidates to date:

Rangitata: Aaron Allred (Act), Sange Malama (Labour), James Meager (National), Isaac Nicholson (NZ First), Matt Harris (Opportunity). Te Tai Tonga: Mananui Ramsden (Labour), Lisa Marie Murch (Te Pati Maori), Lisa Te Morenga (Green).

Enrol to vote

Nationwide, 3.6 million enrolment packs will be posted out to enrolled voters from next week so they can check their details are up to date for the 2026 General Election on November 7.

Chief electoral officer Karl Le Quesne said when you get your pack, open it, and check your details are correct.

‘‘The boundaries of many electorates have changed, so check your electorate too,‘‘ he said.

“The packs are being delivered from August 17 to 22. If you don’t get one in the mail, it means your address is out of date, or you’re not enrolled.

“Right now, more than 3.6 million people are enrolled. There are an estimated 440,000 people who are not enrolled, including approximately 200,000 18- to 24-year-olds. Talk to your whānau and friends and make sure everyone is enrolled by October 25 so they can vote.”

You can enrol or update your address online at vote.nz using your New Zealand driver licence, New Zealand passport or RealMe verified identity. You can also enrol or update your address using a paper enrolment form. Call 0800 36 76 56 or text your name and address to 3676 to have a form sent to you. Calls and texts are free.