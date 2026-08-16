Work colleagues Anna Holland and Alice Breading were taken out of their comfort zones as they completed Women in Leadership courses through Outward Bound.

The pair, who both work for Sport Canterbury, chose to do the professional development course funded through Ashburton Leaders Scholarships provided by Advance Ashburton Community Foundation.

A condition of them receiving the scholarships was that courses were taken separately.

Holland said the five day course she did in November was “epic” and she loved it.

It was held on Outward Bound at Anakiwa in the Marlborough Sounds.

“It was everything I hoped for and so much more,” Holland said.

The course started when she boarded a cutter (sailing boat) from the Picton Harbour and a day later ended up at Outward Bound.

“We sailed, rowed, jumped off the jetty, got blindfolded, hiked, PT sessions, kayaked, high ropes course, lots of fun wee group building activities in between and had a solo experience in the forest for 20 hours,” she said.

"We did kitchen duty and ran a morning assembly with a focus on sustainability and we even had a successful negotiating meeting with the ‘Men in Leadership’ watch.

"We wrote ourselves a letter that we open in six months time – I loved writing this! The days were busy, I ate like never before and although we spent three of the four nights sleeping outside - I slept like a log (mostly).”

Facilitator Kathy Tracey, as well as two instructors, lead the women.

Holland said Tracey was “inspiring”.

"Kathy is a master coach, facilitator & leadership trainer. Her sessions were powerful, influential and she always left me wanting more. I felt like I was a sponge to her knowledge,” Holland said.

Holland said she took so much away from the course.

“A big learning for me was to live in the moment more and be present where my feet are. Control what I can and let go of what I can’t. Continue to develop my growth mindset as I believe I can grow, adapt, learn, be brave and figure things out.

One of the components was a Team Management Profile, a tool that provides information about your work preferences.

"This was a task we did prior to getting to Anakiwa and was a session we worked on with Kathy to delve deeper into how I approach work and my interactions with others in my workplace. "Turns out I am a concluder producer,” she said.

“It would be beneficial for me to work alongside someone from the explorer part of the team management wheel and this is where I’m certain Alice (Breading) comes in,” Holland said.

“Mentally and physically, Outward Bound fulfilled all my expectations and filled my cup to the brim,” Holland said.

Breading, who did the course in March this year, said it was an enlightening experience that had enhanced her knowledge and exposure to what it means to be a worthy leader.

“This course provided me with invaluable insights, practical skills, and connections with other remarkable women that I will carry forward in both my personal and professional life.

“Our facilitator for the leadership sessions was exceptionally knowledgeable and experienced, offering us great guidance and techniques to improve not only our leadership skills but also our effectiveness as team players.

"The emphasis on good qualities that are essential in the workplace and within our organisations was particularly impactful,” Breading said.

Being pushed outside her comfort zone and into new learning zones was one of the most impactful part of the course.

The experiences came through participation in a high ropes course and the solo experiences of 24-hours alone in the bush was challenging and rewarding.

“This period of solitude encouraged personal growth and deeper learning as I faced the challenges of being alone in nature.

“Working in pairs and practising our leadership qualities through this course, which was both mentally and physically challenging, reinforced the importance of trust and collaboration when leading. This amplified my ability to grow and learn from this experience,” Breading said.

She said women participating were from diverse backgrounds and included a school principal, four medical professionals, an engineer, a police woman and a farmer.

It was “an extraordinary experience, providing me with essential skills and insights to enhance my abilities as a leader and team member,” Breading said.

Advance Ashburton Community Foundation have two substantial scholarships currently on offer both valued at $10,000 — the Jan Early Memorial Scholarship and the Ashburton Leaders Scholarship.

The Leaders scholarship wasn’t awarded in 2025.

Both women were very appreciative of the funding support they received through the Advance Ashburton Community Foundation Ashburton Leadership Scholarship which is open until August 26.

* Advance Ashburton Community Foundation Ashburton Leadership Scholarship valued at $10.000 towards a recognised programme of governance / leadership training. Applications are open to anyone residing in the Ashburton District aged Applications close August 26. Forms are available at advanceashburton.org.nz