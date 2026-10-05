A young Gaelic footballer and gifted boxer from Ireland has died within months of moving to Canterbury.

Kaylin O’Hanlon Geary, 22, died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on September 29, her death notice stated.

Geary was a member of the Rakaia Gaelic Athletes Association (GAA).

The GAA said in a social media tribute Geary was “known for her friendly nature and bubbly character”.

It also posted that “friends of Kaylin are warmly invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday” in Ashburton.

“Everyone who knew Kaylin is welcome to come together to remember her, share memories and celebrate her life.”

Geary moved to New Zealand from Emyvale, Ireland, in July.

She was a Gaelic footballer and gifted boxer who fought at junior championship level and won several medals as an amateur.

“It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of our friend and player Kaylin Geary,” the GAA tribute read.

“Although not long in New Zealand, she had already made a huge impact on us as a club and was known for her friendly nature and bubbly character.”

The club cancelled training last week, asking people to come together to “say a prayer for Kaylin and her family at home in Ireland”.

“We would like to take this opportunity to offer our deepest sympathies to Kaylin’s family and friends.”

The club said people would be available to talk, with additional professional support available as needed.

A death notice described Geary as a “cherished and adored” daughter and “beloved” sister who would be “missed and remembered with love”.

The Emyvale Amateur Boxing Club described Geary as a “much loved member”.

“Kaylin was a much loved member of our boxing club for years, and in that time she became a special part of our boxing family.”

-Allied Media