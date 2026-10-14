The Rangiora Payers stage its second play of the year entitled "A is for Arsenic", which will be onstage for a season beginning November 14 at the Rangiora Players little Theatre.

It involves a few everyday folk with a shared ambition - to become published crime novel writers.

A yoga instructor, an insurance salesman, an IT consultant, a housewife, and a social worker.

Each week, they meet in the basement of the local community centre to be schooled in the art of writing and crime by Trevor, an actual published (well, sort-of published) author of crime novels.

Each week, the group are set a challenge as homework, and on this particular evening, they meet following a challenge to come up with an original idea for the "perfect" murder.

What starts out as a simple theoretical exercise goes awry when one of the group embarks on a practical demonstration of a not-at-all original murder plot-point, which, of course, comes to nothing, as crime writers, even crime writers of the aspiring kind, do not actually set out to commit murder.

But nevertheless, a chain of consequences erupts from these actions, a chain that could be straight from the pages of an actual crime novel.

Tickets for this production are available at rangioraplayers.org.nz or from the Kaiapoi i-Site, which has moved, to the Kaiapoi library. The i-Site accepts both cash and EFTPOS.