North Canterbury could be in line for another large-scale solar farm proposal.

The Overseas Investment Office granted approval in late July, for NZ Clean Energy (NZCE),

to acquire leasehold rights over five freehold farms between Scargill and Waikari in North Canterbury for large-scale solar farm conversion.

The properties are part of portfolio approved by the OIO totalling 1536 hectares of land, and which includes properties at Glenbrook, Auckland, Homebush Road, Darfield, Dannevirke and Carterton.

If it gets the nod to proceed it could be the company’s largest solar project, and could include a battery installation. Its proximity to the national grid is in its favour.

NZ Clean Energy chief executive Harry Simpson says the project would not be happening “any time soon”.

"Scargill is in the pre-development stage.

"It absolutely will not be happening any time soon, and there is a fair chance it might not happen at all,’’ he says.

"We are looking at sites all over. Some work, some don’t.’’

NZ Clean Energy liked to consider sites where it could maintain agriculture — sheep grazing and beef farming.

While the five North Canterbury properties cover hundreds of hectares, the proposal would more likely be 250 hectares in total, if it came to fruition, Mr Simpson said.

“Our interest touches on these titles. The proposal is not across (the whole ) titles,” he says.

No resource consents were in place, no leases had been signed. We have an optional interest,’’ he says.

This was the peculiarity of the OIO process which required the application to take the whole of the titles into account.

The leasehold rights were granted under the “benefit to New Zealand and significant business assets” test for projects of national significance that meet government policy - in this case sustainable energy generation.

The rights include farm properties on Scargill Valley road, Waikari Valley Road, Gates Road and Megowan’s Road, which are used for beef, sheep and dairy farming..

Mr Simpson says people can follow its solar developments on its website, where at the moment there is no mention of the North Canterbury properties because it is still in its infancy, in the pre-development stage.

The phase helped ascertain if the project will “work or not”, or if it is “viable or not”.

The proposal follows several solar farm projects mooted, underway or operational.

Other solar farms have been proposed in North Canterbury at Sefton and Waipara.

An 80ha solar farm resource consent application by Energy Bay Ltd on Upper Sefton Road was notified by the Waimakariri District Council last year, with 88 submissions received.

The application has since been placed on hold at the request of the applicant.

The Hurunui District Council notified a resource consent application last year from Far North Solar Farm Ltd to build a 181ha solar farm on Waipara Flat Road, with 158 submissions received, 125 opposed to the proposed solar farm.

It is in the resource consent hearing stage, with a hearing held in May. No decision has been released as Commssioners who heard the application, consider all the evidence presented by the applicant and submitters, along with further information sought.