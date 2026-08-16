Last week marked a new direction for local government in North Canterbury.

Hurunui and Waimakariri councils have endorsed joining to form a new North Canterbury Council under government’s Head Start process.

In Hurunui, 84 percent of 1250 respondents backed a North Canterbury unitary authority as the preferred option.

In Waimakariri, 91.3 percent of about 2000 respondents favoured a North Canterbury option.

Other neighbours Christchurch and Selwyn councils also confirmed their own preferred governance pathways, with both councils voting to become unitary authorities within their existing boundaries.

Ours are long established communities that have a strong sense of place. Separating them from North Canterbury would not have been appropriate.

Community feedback was clear that decisions affecting North Canterbury should be made as close as possible to the communities they serve.

There is an exciting opportunity to potentially establish a brand new Council for North Canterbury and I am looking forward to working with Hurunui Mayor Marie Black, our elected members and communities as we navigate the next steps.

We understand Government will decide in September if the proposal will progress.

In the meantime, council business continues as usual.

We look forward to the full redevelopment of Murphy Park following Council approving the use of surplus funding from the Rangiora Airfield project at last week’s meeting.

This allows the project to proceed as designed, ensuring a safe facility for multiple users, including rowing, dragon boating, waka ama, and others.

Another exciting milestone is the Pegasus Community Centre, which is on track to open in October.

This month, council approved the Memorandum of Understanding with the Pegasus Residents Association, along with the fees and charges for the new facility.

This is a major step in the community’s journey from operating from a leased community space to enjoying a purpose-built, council-owned asset.

One of the greatest privileges of being Mayor is recognising those who quietly give so much to others. Recently I had the honour of speaking at the Rangiora RSA, acknowledging the ongoing support it provides to our veterans.

At the weekend, I spoke at the Honours evening for the Swannanoa Volunteer Fire Brigade, whose members responded to 139 callouts over the past year, on top of their training and community education.

Council also recently celebrated our district’s King’s Honours recipients with an afternoon tea to thank them for their quiet and tireless contributions.

Whether it is supporting those who served, who protect our communities, or give back quietly year after year, this dedication is what makes North Canterbury a safe and special place to live.