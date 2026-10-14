All the fun of the fair is returning to the Rangiora Showgrounds on Saturday, October 24.

Sheep, cattle, horses, dog trials and home produce are among the popular attractions returning for the 153rd annual Northern (Rangiora) A&P Show.

To get the community into the show spirit, a shop window display competition began in Rangiora last Friday (October 9), sponsored by Momac Creative Agency.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and show president Malcolm Wyllie will be out tomorrow (Friday, October 16) to judge the best “country” themed display, while the public is invited to vote in the people’s choice award.

Mr Gordon says he always looks forward to the annual show.

“It’s a great reminder of what makes our district special, bringing town and country together, celebrating our rural roots and supporting the people and businesses that help our community thrive.

“It's a great place to catch up and connect, and I am looking forward to seeing everyone there this year.”

Once again, the horse section is the largest in the show with two days of action, show secretary Sammy Schwind says.

There is free entry for anyone wanting to watch the horses and jumping action on Friday, while it is an early start in the main oval on Saturday morning from 8am for the hackney scurry races, Clydesdales and other horse events, while the hunter jumping takes over in the afternoon.

Rare breed horses are sure to attract plenty of interest during a display in the main ring.

The sheep dog trials always draws a crowd and competition kicks off at 7.30am on Saturday morning.

Freestyle motocross provides an adrenaline rush, while woodchopping, shearing and terrier racing are popular events, and furniture racing is back after a successful debut last year.

The home and craft section has a new competition for schools, with the scarecrow challenge, sponsored by McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega.

Local schools have collected their frames in advance of the show and will bring their creations on the day for judging, Sammy says.

“It’s good fun because 16 schools have got involved.”

Country on display . . . The large crowd at last year's Rangiora Show enjoyed the livestock taking part in the grand parade. Photo: File

Supreme champion animal winners are announced in the main ring at 2pm, before the grand parade and then the agricultural display.

Other sections include sheep, goats, cattle, poultry and donkeys, while highland dancing and home and craft classes will be on display during the day.

Duck herding is back by popular demand, while there is plenty of entertainment, including the bar and band from 11am.

Parents can take a break in the parents’ zone in the old secretary’s office, with little diggers outside, face painting and other activities to keep the children busy.

The usual sideshows and trade displays will also be on offer.

The show committee would like to thank the judges, stewards and volunteers, and all its sponsors, including McAlphines Mitre 10 Mega, ACE Portable Buildings, Rangiora Vet Centre, Donaghys, MainPower, Stihl Shop Rangiora and Bayleys North Canterbury.