If it has wheels then do what you have to do to get it moving, as the organisers of the 16th annual Rock’n’Wheels would love to see it on display at the Amberley Domain on Sunday, September 6 — Father’s Day.

Everyone is welcome at the annual gathering of hot rods, vintage and veteran cars, classics, customs, military, Aussie and American muscle cars, Japanese sports classics, modern sports cars, off-road trucks and motorcycles in the domain.

Over the years the domain has often been filled to capacity, as thousands of cars have turned out for the display.

However organiser Katrina Platt is realistic about the numbers.

“If the weather is fine, as we hope it will be, then we should have around 700 to 800 cars on display, but it’s all dependent on the weather.

"We know how much car owners love their cars and while we would love the see them here, we are also aware of the need to keep them shiny and clean for the future enjoyment of their owners.”

The annual event draws in enthusiasts from New Zealand to show off their treasured wheels, and in doing so they help support the Amberley community.

Plenty to see. . . Standing with your camera at entrance to the 16th annual Rock’n’Wheels at the Amberley Domain on Sunday, September 6 is a great opportunity to capture many of the exotic vehicles in action as they arrive at the show. Photo: John Cosgrove

Katrina says it great to see dads being taken for a road trip by family to enjoy a day out in North Canterbury taking in the sights, the event and all it has to offer.

This year Outlaw Sims will have their popular sprint car/midget simulators on hand for those wishing to experience a 1:1 replication of what its like to race at the Glen.

On the main stage, Katrina says they are pleased to announce the return of Funky Claude, the Christchurch based band whose mix of saxophones and acoustic instruments, along with three different singers, appeals to all.

“The event has come a long way from our first show where 107 sets of wheels were welcomed on to the grounds at the Domain,” says Katrina.

The inaugural year was run to raise funds to send a group of local girls to a Girl Guide Jamboree.

‘‘It’s hard to believe that all of this has come from a ‘brain storming’ session with my late husband Les, over 15 years ago, on how to raise funds for our local Girl Guides. Les looked at me and said ‘‘we should run a Car Show’’.

All on show . . .From jeeps to T buckets, Ferraris to Victas, just some of the cars that will be on show at the Rock’n’Wheels meet being held at the Amberley domain on Fathers Day, Sunday, September 6. Photo: John Cosgrove

Now the organisation has grown into a Charitable Trust, and it raises funds for local community groups — Amberley School, Broomfield School, Amberley Squash Club, Woodend School and the Hurunui Boxing Club.

These five entities have worked together with the Katrina and her family, to share in the profits raised from the show.

Last year, there was over 650 vehicles on display at the event.