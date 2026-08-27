Work on the final panels, in a series created as part of Kaiapoi’s Williams Street bridge upgrade, is nearing completion.

The fine etching work, which depicts art work by Rangiora’s Mel Eaton and tells the story of Kaiapoi’s rich history, is being done by a large laser cutting machine at Mark Larsen’s Art `n’ Sign Studio in Kaiapoi.

Work began on the bridge upgrade earlier this year and some of the smaller panels in the series have already been installed on the bridge.

The upgrade was made possible by a generous bequeathment from the late Harry Harper, a Kaiapoi local who dedicated his life to serving the community.

Harry’s brother Ray, and his wife Ann, are pleased with the look of the work which has been done so far.

``We think it looks really great and once they get the big panels up and the new lighting is installed it will be even better," he said.

"Every day Harry walked over that bridge and he would be pleased with the work being done to upgrade it.

“He would be highly embarrassed by all the publicity his bequeathment has generated, but inside highly chuffed that the work is being done."

The bridge upgrade also includes replacing the concrete balustrade with stainless steel similar to that of the surrounding marina and painting existing street light poles with an upgrade to the lanterns.