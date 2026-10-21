Commercial beef cattle have been through their paces ahead of the Amberley A&P Show on Saturday, October 31.

Judges visited 10 local farms on Friday, October 9, as part of the on-farm prime beef and heifer competition, with 22 herds competing across three classes, organiser Tom Maxwell says.

“The quality was incredible. The season has been good. Since last Christmas we’ve had such an abundance of grass around and the cattle have done really well.

“This is the fifth year we’ve run this competition and everyone is lifting their game.”

Mr Maxwell says the Amberley area is more of a traditional beef farming area, alongside sheep.

The competition is a chance for farmers who want to learn more and find out what other farmers are doing.

“We’re trying to replicate the ewe hogget competition. It’s for farmers to learn from each other and to share their knowledge.

“It gives farmers a bit of motivation to keep building their herd.

“We did have a few farmers who joined the judges on the tour around the farms, but it’s a busy time of year.

“It is very much an on-farm competition, which is where it’s most important. It’s where your money is made.”

The three classes included R3s (rising 3-year-olds) with calf at foot, R2s (rising 2-year-olds) and prime beef of any breed.

Animals were judged on temperament, docility, conformation, breed type, evenness, femininity, the breed objectives of the farmer and the performance of the stock.

Environmental conditions are taken into consideration to ensure all the animals get a fair go, Mr Maxwell says.

The winners will be announced in the hoof to hotplate tent during next week’s Amberley show.