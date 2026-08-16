A centralised dairy beef calf rearing facility at Te Whenua Hou at Eyrewell, capable of housing up to 1000 calves, will receive its first calves this season. Te Kōhaka was blessed by mana whenua on July 30, in a demonstration of Ngai Tahu values and tikanga in action on the farms The name Te Kōhaka (the nest) reflects its purpose as a place of nurturing and protection, where young calves are given a strong start before moving into the wider farming system. The facility is part of Ngāi Tahu Farming's long-term strategy to reduce bobby calf numbers through a more integrated dairy-beef system. Spokesmen Brett Walter, Business Development Manager, Ngāi Tahu Farming and Barry Bragg, Mana Whenua Representative, Ngāi Tūāhuriri, says the project reflects Ngāi Tahu values of kaitiakitanga, rangatiratanga and tohungatanga, while creating jobs and development opportunities in modern agriculture. Te Kōhaka demonstrates how Ngāi Tahu Farming is using investment, innovation and long-term planning to respond to complex challenges facing the dairy sector, including animal welfare, productivity and public expectations, they say. Ngāi Tahu Farming is recognised as a leader in sustainable farming, using data, technology, genetics and integrated land use to create long-term value for whānau and future generations.