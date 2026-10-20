Two Canterbury councils are calling on political parties to back a youth employment initiative so it will continue to be supported after the general election.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme has been successful in supporting youth into jobs.

Political parties have been making promises reduce youth unemployment, with 17.2 percent of 16 to 24-year-olds out of work as at June 30 this year and 12.1% not in employment, education or training.

Mr Gordon said the Waimakariri MTFJ programme has supported more than 50 young people into sustainable employment over the past year.

“I have seen firsthand the difference this programme makes.

“Its strength lies in understanding our young people, working closely with local employers and community partners, and providing practical support that reflects each person’s circumstances.

“We welcome support from across the political spectrum that helps build on that success and reaches more young people.”

Mr Dobbie said the MTFJ programme has been successful in the Hurunui district, despite a funding cut over the last two years.

“It’s great to see young people given the opportunity to get into the workforce. It’s such a good discipline for young people to be working.

“Unemployment is a structural economic issue and the Government and the Reserve Bank can manipulate it to create opportunities, but it needs to be paid for.”

The Hurunui and Kaikōura MTFJ programmes had their funding slashed last year, following a change in criteria, while Waimakariri received a funding boost.

MTFJ is funded by the Ministry of Social Development and administered by Local Government New Zealand and local councils.

The programme’s chairperson and Gore Mayor Ben Bell said youth unemployment is rising and it is good to see the issue getting attention this election.

“We’ve worked with successive governments for more than two decades and enjoyed strong bipartisan support.

“We welcome any party putting youth employment on the agenda and look forward to seeing how all parties plan to tackle it.”

The Green Party has proposed introducing a “jobs for young people” pilot based on the Jobs for Nature initiative of the previous Government, including expanding the MTFJ programme.

LGNZ president Rehette Stoltz said the proposal recognised that local communities are best placed to deliver local results.

“When local solutions come with the funding to deliver them, we get better outcomes for the people we serve.”

Labour has proposed expanding the apprenticeship boost scheme to more trades, with a two year employer wage and a grant for tools and equipment.

National has proposed raising the school leaving age to ensure young people pass literacy and numeracy standards, and introduced means testing for 18 and 19-year-olds applying for the job seekers’ benefit.

The Act Party has proposed freezing the adult minimum wage and reducing the training minimum wage (under 20-years) as part of a package to encourage small businesses to hire more staff.

New Zealand First wants to reset immigration settings to “protect” entry level jobs, offer more support for trades training and tax relief to encourage businesses to hire more workers.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.