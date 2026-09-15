A new housing development in east Rangiora shows what can be achieved when developers work with the council, Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon says.

Mr Gordon joined with the Spark family to officially launch the new 266-home Rossburn development on Friday, September 11, on a 24ha block on Boys Road, Rangiora.

The Waimakariri District Council adopted the partially operative Waimakariri District Plan in June last year, opening up land for up to 17,000 new houses.

A further 30ha has been set aside to the south of Boys Road for up to 300 houses for future development of the Rossburn sub-division, while the 1300 home Bellgrove sub-division nearby is well under way.

‘‘There has been a lot of talk about development lately - development that is appropriate and that which is not,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘And today is a fine example of our District Plan giving effect to it and the Spark family working with our council to achieve it.

‘‘Their respect for this land, and for the generations who have cared for it, reflects the values we want to retain as our district grows.’’

Family development . . . Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon (left) supports Geoff Spark, Richard Spark and Hannah Williams in launching the new Rossburn development. Photo: Supplied by Waimakariri District Council

The Waimakariri district has hit the headlines in recent months for proposed housing developments in Ōhoka and Pegasus, which are both opposed by the council.

Mr Gordon said the Spark family’s support had been instrumental in progressing the proposed Rangiora eastern road link, which will divert traffic away from Southbrook and pass through the Spark family dairy farm, to the detailed design stage.

The Rossburn farm was first established by the Ross family in 1870.

Harold and Margaret Spark purchased 45 acres (18ha) at Rossburn in 1942 and it has since been run as a dairy farm.

The couple’s three sons Bob, John and Richard later farmed together in partnership for 45 years, gradually expanding the farm.

Cake cutting . . . Richard Spark cuts the cake at the Rossburn housing development launch. Photo: David Hill

Richard Spark, who is now 82-years-old, said launching the new housing development was ‘‘exceptionally emotional’’.

He compared seeing the heavy machinery starting work on the development with the brothers’ efforts to build a dairy shed in the 1960s.

‘‘We didn’t have a digger so we had to dig it all by hand.

‘‘Today we talk of young people going overseas to find themselves. I found myself on the end of a shovel.’’

Richard Spark has preserved old farm machinery and buildings into the popular Northbrook Museum, and the family will keep that tradition alive.

The 1960s dairy shed will be repurposed into a community hub, which could host a farmers’ market, arts and crafts market and events space, his nephew Geoff Spark said.

Blank canvas . . . Geoff Spark hopes to turn the family’s old dairy shed into a farmers’ market space. Photo: File

‘‘It’s about, how can we repurpose this infrastructure in a way which adds to the community and those who will eventually live here.’’

Richard Spark’s daughter Hannah Williams said the family had a vision to ‘‘create a community where people can enjoy the natural environment on their doorstep’’.

The Spark family is also working with the council of develop the 12km Northbrook Trail for cyclists and walkers, which will pass through the farm, following the Northbrook Stream / Ō-Tūmatapura and Ruataniwha Cam River from Rangiora to Kaiapoi.

Rossburn sales manager Ross Ditmer said the first 40 sections are expected to go on the market later this month.

Section sizes will be from around 300 square metres to 650 square metres, with titles expected to be available in 18 months.

Between 3000 and 5000 houses are expected to be built in east Rangiora over the next 30 years, with the district’s population expected to grow from 74,000 to around 100,000 by 2050.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.