Spring will be celebrated at the annual Scargill Spring Show at the historic Tipapa Estate Woolshed, near Greta Valley, on Saturday, September 19.

This year’s theme is Seeds of Well Being, focusing on mental and physical health.

The Carr Family Foundation will be there with its Rural Health & Wellness Bus offering free health checks.

Hosted by the Scargill Horticultural & Home Industries Society, there are categories for Daffodils, Cut Flowers, Floral Arrangements, Cookery, Home Produce, Sewing, Knitting, Photography, and Arts & Crafts.

Entries have to be in on the day between 8.30am and 10am for judging, with photography entries needing to reach the Greta Valley School or Tavern by Wednesday, September 16.

If you prefer to admire other people’s work, go along in the afternoon from noon to support the local stalls and view the judged entries inside the woolshed from 1pm.

Scargill Spring Show . . . There is plenty to entertain, buy and enjoy at the annual show. Photo: Supplied

While there do some shopping, grab a bite to eat or drink and listen to music by Paul Lawrence. Children will jump for joy when they see the free bouncy castle.

Feeling hungry, support the Greta Valley School’s barbecue, enjoy the ice cream & lollies stall, or Krissy’s coffee cart.

If you fancy a bit of shopping there will be various homeware stalls including Pottery by Poppet, wooden boards by Fox & Furrow, repurposed homeware, paper products by Mark Lander, wine barrel art, knitting and needlework.

From the garden there will be honey, jams and preserves, native plants, Dahlia tubers, and fresh flowers on offer. The health & wellbeing gallery welcomes herbal, lavender, magnesium, & Rawleighs products, woollen yoga mats, Pilates, acupuncture, massage, and energy healing.

The schedule has had an overhaul so be sure to get a copy from the show’s secretary Jo, email scargillspringshow@gmail.com or phone 0274 755 419.

Alternatively find us and the schedule on Facebook, Scargill Horticultural and Home Industries Society. Please bring cash, entry is $3 for adults, children free. No dogs. The raffle is $2 and bids are welcome at the silent auction of firewood kindly donated by Harry Lowe.