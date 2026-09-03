Theresa Evans’ volunteer work, governance and operational responsibilities, and her work as the Citizens Advice Bureau North Canterbury co-ordinator, has been recognised with the awarding of a Life Membership at the CAB’s annual meeting.

Theresa joined the Bureau in May 2006 as a volunteer and became an Accredited Bureau Interviewer in 2007.

For 10 years, she played an active role in all aspects of her Citizens Advice Bureau volunteer work, including governance responsibilities, and contributing to the operational support teams that keep the organisation running smoothly and efficiently.

Since 2016 Theresa has been CAB North Canterbury’s co-ordinator.

She uses her skills and experience to ensure the office is well managed, often working under time constraints, while making sure that volunteers, including trainees, feel welcomed, supported and encouraged in their work.

“Theresa does not simply manage volunteers,” Adrienne McGowan, CAB North Canterbury’s chairperson, said.

"She has mentored, inspired and uplifted every one of us. She creates a welcoming and supportive environment, and her dedication has set an inspiring standard of service that motivates us all to give our best. “This dedication is also appreciated by the many clients who walk through our door seeking help.”

Ms McGowan says Theresa is an integral part of the community and highly respected.

“We thank Theresa for her leadership, dedication and support over the past 20 years.

"Thanks to her hard work and commitment, Citizens Advice Bureau North Canterbury is a thriving organisation and we are deeply grateful for the lasting contribution she has made to our bureau and our community.”