Coastguard North Canterbury becoming the first New Zealand organisation to receive a Higgins & Langley Memorial Award.

The volunteer unit has been awarded the prestigious Team and Program Development Award, recognising its sustained leadership in building world-class swiftwater and flood rescue capability.

The Higgins & Langley Memorial Awards are regarded as the highest honour in swiftwater and flood rescue globally.

Presented annually in the United States, the international awards recognise outstanding achievement, innovation, and service across the international water rescue community. Only a small number of recipients are selected worldwide each year.

This is the first time a New Zealand organisation has received the award, with previous national recognition limited to individual rescuers.

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana Chief Executive Carl McOnie says the award reflects years of dedication from volunteers and leaders within the North Canterbury unit.

“This is an extraordinary achievement and a proud moment not just for North Canterbury, but for Coastguard Tautiaki Moana and the wider search and rescue sector. To be recognised on the world stage in this way confirms that the capability being developed here is truly world leading.”

The award recognises Coastguard North Canterbury’s role in developing specialist swiftwater and flood rescue training, systems, and operational capability that are now supporting safer responses to flood and river rescue incidents.

The Higgins & Langley Memorial Awards selection panel draws from global leaders in water rescue. The award is widely considered the “gold standard” for excellence in swiftwater rescue.

North Canterbury Coastguard volunteers travelled to Oklahoma City in August to accept the award at a ceremony held alongside the Oklahoma Water Rescue Conference, one of the largest gatherings of rescue professionals in the world.

Coastguard North Canterbury volunteer Kevin Bryce says the recognition belongs to every volunteer who has contributed time, training, and expertise.

“This award reflects a collective effort spanning many years. It recognises the dedication of our Coastguard North Canterbury volunteers, the support of Coastguard NZ, and the contribution of our training partner, Public Safety Institute Global.

It would not have been possible without the support of our local community.

"Through community donations and Coastguard funding, we've been able to invest in the specialist rescue equipment required to keep crews safe and carry out our operations successfully.

"Our volunteers have committed countless hours to developing and refining these capabilities, always with the goal of keeping our communities safe on and around the water.”

The formal presentation took place on August 27 at Riversport OKC, where recipients from around the world were honoured for their contributions to water rescue.

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana says the recognition highlights the strength of New Zealand’s search and rescue sector and the specialist capability being built by volunteers to support communities during swiftwater and flood emergencies.