Deirdre Ryan was looking forward to her new job at Community Wellbeing North Canterbury back in February 2011.

“I was coming out to a quiet, wee rural North Canterbury town after coming from the Christchurch City Council and dealing with its response and recovery from the 2010 September earthquake.

“I was thinking this will be nice, and I won’t have to pay for parking.

"The next thing, on my second day, we were under the table (as the February 22 earthquake struck), and it has never stopped since,” Deirdre says.

This was just one of the significant challenges and changes in the region’s recent history which Community Wellbeing North Canterbury chief executive Deirdre Ryan has led the organisation through over the past 15 years.

Deirdre is retiring from Community Wellbeing North Canterbury at the end of January next year.

Since taking on the leadership role she has helped guide the organisation from a local service provider into a trusted, values-led organisation supporting thousands of tamariki, rangatahi, whānau and individuals across the region each year.

Her tenure not only spanned the Canterbury earthquakes and rebuild in both Waimakariri and in 2016 in Hurunui, but also floods, the Covid-19 pandemic, changing government priorities, increasing demand for community services, workforce challenges and evolving funding environments.

Through it all, Deirdre has ensured the organisation remained resilient, sustainable and responsive to the needs of the community, helping shape stronger, safer and more connected communities

Deirdre attributes much of the success of the organisation to its people.

"They are so passionate and so professional, conscientious and driven to do the work.

This had developed an organisation that developed its own energy, and it continues to thrive and grow, Deirdre says.

"It has a good heart and that is how I want to leave it for the next person,’’ she says.

Under Deirdre's leadership, Community Wellbeing North Canterbury has expanded and strengthened a wide range of services and programmes, including counselling, social work, parenting support, Foodbank services and Karanga Mai Early Learning Centre.

She has also played a key role in the development and growth of initiatives such as Mana Ake and Manu Ka Rere, supporting the wellbeing of thousands of children and young people across Canterbury.

One of Deirdre's most significant achievements has been leading a whole-of-organisation commitment to honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

This has included investing in learning and development, strengthening relationships with Ngāi Tūāhuriri, and embedding Te Ao Māori into organisational culture, strategy and practice.

The journey has helped create more welcoming and inclusive spaces where whānau feel safe, valued and supported to thrive.

Throughout her career, Deirdre has been known for her collaborative approach, commitment to learning and genuine belief in the strengths of people and communities. Her leadership has fostered a culture grounded in relationships, reflection and action, while helping position the organisation for long-term success.

As she steps into retirement, Deirdre leaves behind an organisation with strong foundations, enduring community partnerships and a clear vision for the future.

Her legacy will be felt not only through the services and programmes she helped grow, but in the countless lives, whānau and communities strengthened through her leadership.

Deirdre is looking forward to spending more time with family and enjoying her own interests when she steps down.

"But I will still be sticking around. You won’t get rid of me that easily. It will be interesting to see where I pop up” Deirdre says.

The Chief Executive position is being advertised as the organisation begins the process of appointing its next leader.