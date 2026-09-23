With Amberley's population expected to almost triple over the next 30 years, the community has come together to brainstorm ideas for guiding the rural town's growth.

The Hurunui District Council is working on a central Amberley master plan to support growth in the town, with the potential for investment in a community hub, a library extension, and expanding commercial and industrial areas.

The draft master plan has come out of the south ward spatial plan, which was adopted in July 2024 and considers Amberley’s projected growth from nearly 3000 people to 4056 in 2034, and 7325 in 2054.

Murchison Homes owner Marty Murchison said he was pleased to see the council taking the lead.

“There’s always been a struggle for businesses with not having the population to support them, but now that we are seeing growth it impacts on everything from the humble pie shop to the cafe.

“There’s a huge amount happening and the council has been supporting the growth with investment like the swimming pool and the Eastern Reserve.

“It’s exciting times for Amberley and the council is pretty in touch with developers which is good to see.”

Amberley has an ageing population, with 34 percent of residents already over age 65.

In a council report, senior planner Barry Morton said several ideas are being explored in the draft master plan, including making the Markham Street precinct more attractive to businesses, developing a fourth rural support / commercial services precinct, expanding the Amberley library and developing a community hub.

Planning for growth . . . An image showing development opportunities in central Amberley. Image: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

Markham Street is also State Highway 73 and has some empty sites, meaning there are some challenges and opportunities, Mr Morton said.

Two workshops have been held with stakeholders, including businesses, mana whenua, developers, Environment Canterbury, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, KiwiRail, councillors, the South Ward Community Board, Hurunui Youth Council and AmberleyNZ (business promotions).

Stakeholders identified the need for a bus stop, safety concerns at the Pound Street / Carters Road intersection, more events in Amberley Domain and moving the Amberley Farmers’ Market to a more central location.

A private bus company, Pegasus Bay Coachlines, began offering bus services into Christchurch earlier this month.

The farmers’ market is held outside the council building on Saturday mornings at present.

Stakeholders saw having Carters Road, which is also SH1, running through the centre of the town as “both a blessing and a curse”, Mr Morton said.

A third workshop is planned for October 1, before a draft master plan is presented to the council’s strategy and policy committee, Mr Morton said.

The master plan will go out for consultation either late this year or early next year, Mr Morton said.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.