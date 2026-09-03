A chance to find out more about what support is available, and to discover opportunities for people with disabilities in the community, was the theme of the North Canterbury Disability Expo.

Held at the Rangiora High School Hall on Saturday, a total of 33 vendors covering organisations that support disabled people, and their families, offered insights into what they offer and what assistance they can provide in the way of training or support.

Co-organiser Martin Pugh, community development facilitator with the Waimakariri District Council Community Team, says there was a very good turnout.

"This is the second time the expo has been run, and we have had wonderful support from the Rangiora High School.

"It was great to see all the different organisations such as Jolt Dance, Beauty and Bloom, Life Links, Chris Ruth Centre, Recreate, the Waimakariri libraries and many others, all enthusiastically helping families discover what's out here and what help they can source."

He says the expo was aimed at whanau, carers, service providers, educators and people with disabilities.

“All the organisations on hand helped people gather resources and insights from a variety of services and leisure providers.

"The expo's goals is to offer ways to foster community inclusion– engage in interactive discussions and networking in a welcoming relaxed setting."