A plan to build a flying fox for the young residents of a Canterbury township has been shelved after locals complained it would create too much noise.

However, the Woodend-Sefton Community Board approved a plan to establish a gaga dodgeball ring and basketball / tennis facilities at Rakahuri Reserve in Pegasus, north of Christchurch, at a meeting on September 14.

Gaga dodgeball is played in a circle or hexagon arena. All you need is a ball and anywhere from two to 30 players, Waimakariri District Council staff said.

But the proposal to establish a double flying fox in the Maungatere Reserve, which was part of efforts to create a youth space in Pegasus, has been shelved after it received strong opposition from neighbouring residents.

Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Philip Redmond had offered to ‘‘christen’’ the flying fox when it was first proposed last year.

Deputy . . . Waimakariri Deputy Mayor Philip Redmond. Photo: File

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, Mr Redmond said he was disappointed his plans had been ‘‘scuppered’’, but understood the concerns of residents.

‘‘I have asked staff to look for alternative locations, but it could take some time.

‘‘It (a flying fox) was one of the most popular choices for the youth, but we do have to respect the views of residents.

‘‘Some of their fears would probably not be realised, but they have to be listened to.’’

Residents said a flying fox would have ‘‘introduced a new and noisy activity’’ into the reserve, while some were concerned about youth loitering at night.

Waimakariri councillor Shona Powell said she was pleased a decision had finally been made to establish a youth space in Pegasus.

‘‘They are a valued part of the community and it has been a long journey to get here.

‘‘From the feedback I’ve had from young people, they value having spaces where they are welcome and can spend time with their friends, and they deserve nothing less.’’

Concept design . . . Image showing where a gaga dodgeball ring and basketball / tennis facilities would be located in Rakahuri Reserve in Pegasus. Image: Supplied by Waimakariri District Council

The council’s greenspace design and planning team leader Grant Stephens said the flying fox idea has been ‘‘shelved’’ until a suitable local can be found.

Rakahuri Reserve was smaller than the Maungatere Reserve and a flying fox ‘‘would use up a lot of space’’, he said.

Responding to a question from Mr Redmond, Mr Stephens indicated there might be space on the lakefront, but this was still owned by the developer, Templeton Group.

In report at last Monday’s meeting, staff said the estimated costs for establishing a gaga dodgeball ring and basketball / tennis facilities would be around $120,000.

It would leave at least $70,000 left over from the $192,515 budget to pay for a flying fox, if a suitable location can be found.

Staff will now work on the detailed design of the facilities for Rakahuri Reserve.

The 2023 Census found there were around 1000 children and young people up to age 24 living in Pegasus.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.