Barry Foster, a founding member of the Amberley Lions Club, has been awarded a Life Membership in recognition of his “outstanding commitment and service”.

Mr Foster has been an integral part of Amberley Lions since becoming a Charter Member in 1978, when the club was first established.

Over the years, he has contributed generously to the success of the club through his leadership, enthusiasm, hard work, and unwavering dedication to serving the community.

Mr Foster served as club President during 1983-1984 and has previously been honoured with both a Lloyd Morgan Award and a Melvin Jones Fellowship, recognising his exceptional contribution to Lionism.

For more than four decades, he has been actively involved in the countless projects, fundraising activities, working bees, fishing competitions, golf tournaments, wood chops, and community events that have helped make Amberley Lions such a valued part of the district.

Mr Foster’s friendship, leadership, dedication, and willingness to serve have left a lasting legacy within the club and the wider community.

In true fashion, he concluded his response to the award, with his trademark humour, thanking his wife, "lucky, lucky Fay," for her support throughout his Lions journey.