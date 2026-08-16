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Four pollinator pathways created in Rangiora’s Blake Street

Happy place\\u2026 Waimakariri District Council field ranger in the biodiversity team, Kimberley Gorton of South New Brighton, preparing a New Zealand native daphne (pimelea prostrata) plant for one of the four new pollination pathway gardens installed in Rangiora\\u2019s Blake Street last Sunday. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
Happy place\\u2026 Waimakariri District Council field ranger in the biodiversity team, Kimberley Gorton of South New Brighton, preparing a New Zealand native daphne (pimelea prostrata) plant for one of the four new pollination pathway gardens installed in Rangiora\\u2019s Blake Street last Sunday. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
Happy place… Waimakariri District Council field ranger in the biodiversity team, Kimberley Gorton of South New Brighton, preparing a New Zealand native daphne (pimelea prostrata) plant for one of the four new pollination pathway gardens installed in Rangiora’s Blake Street last Sunday. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
Shelley Topp
Sunday, August 16, 2026
Canterbury|North Canterbury
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