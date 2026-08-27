Source: Federated Farmers -- The Government’s decision to cut red tape around agricultural drone use will unlock a technology with huge potential on Kiwi farms, Federated Farmers says. "Farmers have been telling us for some time that the rules around agricultural drone use were getting in the way of innovation," Federated Farmers transport spokesperson Chris Dillon says. "Under the current system, farmers wanting to use drones for applications such as spraying fertiliser or agrichemicals have faced the prospect of applying for a Part 102 certificate and potentially waiting years to find out whether they could get one. "For many farmers, that simply wasn’t worth the hassle - so they haven’t even bothered. "We’re really pleased the Government is now stepping in to make sensible changes that will make agricultural drone use much more accessible." Mr Dillon says drones have huge potential to improve the precision of agricultural applications, while reducing the amount of product farmers need to use. "Drones can apply fertiliser and agrichemicals with incredible precision, targeting exactly where they’re needed rather than treating areas unnecessarily. "That means less product being used, which is good for farmers’ bottom lines and good for the environment." He says use of drones for routine farm tasks like mustering, checking crops and doing flood assessments is already high. "That’s largely because operating small drones on farms hasn’t required the hassle of a Part 102 certificate. "More and more farmers have started using drones after seeing them showcased at a farm discussion group, and they don’t cost a lot to buy. "It makes sense to remove unnecessary barriers stopping farmers from using them for spraying as well." Mr Dillon says Federated Farmers will now work with Government and officials to ensure the new rules are practical for farmers operating in real-world agricultural environments. "We want to make sure the final rules deliver the flexibility farmers need while maintaining appropriate safety protections." The changes are due to come into effect in mid-2027.