Hayden Paddon is as ambitious in business as he is behind the wheel of his rally car.

Paddon has been vocal about wanting to build a NZ rally team that competes internationally, and to support that vision he wants to turn Paddon Racing Group from a Cromwell workshop and rally team into a technology-led motorsport business serving Asia-Pacific and, eventually, South America.

To help him think beyond the next event or racing season, he has brought in a business co-driver: Chris Hughes, co-founder of Duality, a business consulting and continuity architecture firm based in Christchurch.

New co-pilot . . . Hayden Paddon (driver) with his new co-pilot(business) Chris Hughes (co-pilot), on the road to a new business venture. Photo: Supplied

Paddon’s racing career and business have grown together.

When he competes in New Zealand, he is both the athlete and the business owner on the day, responsible for his own performance while Paddon Racing Group supports the cars, clients and operations around him.

At the Ashley Forest Rallysprint on 20 September, Paddon set a new course record while Paddon Racing Group ran six cars across the event.

The objective is not to take Paddon out of the driver’s seat.

It is to determine what the business needs to carry without depending on his constant availability, so he can concentrate on competing harder, faster and for longer while the business continues growing alongside him.

“The problem is that when you’re time poor, it’s hard to get around to doing this stuff as well,” Paddon said.

Paddon has begun monthly Co-Driver sessions with Hughes to step back from the immediate demands of racing and operations, test the different routes available and work through what needs to happen, and in what order, to bring the larger ambition into reality.

Hughes spent 25 years driving, scaling and leading within his family business, helping Switched On Group grow from $30 million to $300 million before exiting.

Through Duality, he now works alongside owners taking their businesses somewhere they have not been before.

Paddon and Hughes have known each other since competing in the early 2000s, and Paddon Racing Group has serviced Hughes’s rally cars for years. Paddon is Duality’s first Co-Driver ambassador and will share monthly updates as the work progresses.