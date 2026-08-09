The Amuri Ladies Golf Club's annual Cancer Breakfast was another outstanding success, with 56 people coming together to raise funds for our local Hurunui Cancer Su,pport Group.

Complimentary bubbles and fruit juice were enjoying by guests followed by homemade bircher muesli, fresh fruit and yoghurt, and a hearty home-cooked country breakfast.

A volunteer barista was also on hand to keep everyone well supplied with their coffee fix.

Following breakfast, Christine Cook, Chair of the Hurunui Cancer Support Group, spoke about the vital work the organisation does in supporting local people and their families through the difficult times a cancer diagnosis can present.

She explained how funds raised within the district enable the group to provide financial assistance, such as petrol and meal vouchers as well as assisting in other practical ways.

The morning also featured a personal talk from Carole Giles, who shared her own cancer journey and the many challenges she has faced throughout her treatment.

Her presentation offered guests a personal perspective on living with cancer and a powerful reminder of the difference local support can make

The breakfast showed the generosity and community spirit that exists throughout Hurunui with a very impressive total $4135 being raised.

All of these funds will go directly to our local Hurunui Cancer Support Group.