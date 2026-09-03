A new dog park could be established in Amberley next year, after it was first proposed more than 10 years ago.

The Hurunui District Council is proposing to create a dog park in the Grierson Plantation Reserve, off Golf Links Road.

If follows community requests dating back to 2015, Pauline White, south ward councillo r told local democracy reporting.

‘‘It is a long held desire of many south ward residents to have a dog park to safely exercise and socialise both themselves and their dogs.

‘‘Dog owners have waited patiently, with many travelling to access a dog park facility.

While Amberley is the preferred location, Cr White said options were limited.

Councillors voted last week to consult on a proposed amendment to the Grierson Plantation Reserve management plan to allow for a dog park at the Amberley Beach site.

‘‘Undertaking consultation for an amendment to the reserve management plan enables Amberley Beach and wider Hurunui residents to engage, whether they are in favour or not of this location,’’ Cr White said.

Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said the council’s intention is to create a dog park next year, if the proposal receives community backing.

‘‘There has been a lot of input from the community already, so we know there is plenty of interest.’’

The council’s south ward committee began considering potential sites in 2023, before establishing a working party last year.

The South Ward Community Board, which was first elected last year, gave its backing to the Grierson Plantation Reserve as its preferred site earlier this year.

Council staff will now finalise detailed site plans ready for notification of the proposed plan change later this month.

Following an eight week consultation period, hearings will be held, with the council expected to make a decision by the end of the year.

The updated reserve management plan is expected to be made operative early next year.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.