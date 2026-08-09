Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle is ‘‘pretty damn stoked’’ with the Marlborough District Council’s backing of a Kaikōura-Marlborough merger proposal.

The Marlborough District Council voted on Thursday, July 30, to prepare a draft amalgamation proposal with the Kaikōura District Council under the Government’s Headstart programme.

Councils have until August 9 to present proposals for form unitary councils, including regional council functions.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts has granted Marlborough and Kaikōura an extension until August 28 due to the recent floods.

Mr Mackle said he was pleased his district was now being viewed ‘‘as an asset, rather than as a liability’’.

‘‘We are in a much better position than we were a few years ago. We have come a long way since 2016,’’ he said, recalling the state the district was in after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in November 2016.

While Kaikōura had the option of forming a North Canterbury unitary council with its southern neighbours, Hurunui and Waimakariri, Mr Mackle said going with Marlborough ‘‘just made sense’’.

‘‘There has been no mincing of words. It has been straight down the line. There’s just so much in common.

‘‘To me it’s a natural partnership.’’

The two councils shared the same catchment, investments in forestry, and a focus on tourism and the marine environment.

The Marlborough District Council was already a unitary council, which Mr Mackle expected would ensure a smoother transition.

Craig Mackle (left) and Will Doughty. Photo: File

Mr Mackle said Kaikōura remained committed to the newly formed water services council controlled organisation with the Hurunui District Council, Kaikōura Hurunui Water Services Ltd.

‘‘It doesn’t effect us having shared services to the south.

‘‘I would like to think those relationships with Hurunui and Waimakariri and Canterbury will carry on.

‘‘It is uncertain times, but at the end of the day change is needed. Change needs to happen.’’

Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty said councillors would meet on August 5 to consider the draft amalgamation proposal.

A survey of Marlborough residents found 174 (66 percent) of the 268 responses backed joining with Kaikōura, while 67 (25%) were against and 22 (8%) were unsure.

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor said the survey was not a referendum.

‘‘If indeed we do vote to go to the Head Start, then we will have to go to full consultation with the people of Marlborough.’’

In a report to Thursday’s Marlborough council meeting, staff said the Headstart proposal would include a Kaikōura ward with three councillors.

Kaikōura would have its own service centre providing council services and its own rating district.

The Kaikōura service centre would include its own emergency operations centre in case the town was cut off to the north, which would be linked with emergency management in Blenheim.

■ Additional reporting from Kira Carrington, Marlborough LDR.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.