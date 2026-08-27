Small lighting changes can make a big difference in protecting Kaikōura’s dark sky, an advocate says.

Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust co-ordinator Colette Doughty says local businesses are stepping up to dim their lights, following lighting upgrades on State Highway 1 late last year.

It followed the passing of a private plan change in 2024 to bring new lighting rules into the Kaikōura District Plan, which helped the district obtain dark sky sanctuary status with Dark Sky International.

The retrofitting of warm LED colour temperature lights on Beach Road by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has made the bright white and unshielded lights on commercial buildings more visible.

But Mrs Doughty said the trust was pleased with the efforts of local businesses to comply with the lighting rules.

Small changes to outdoor lighting such as motion sensors, shielding and replacing lighting with LED lights could significantly reduce light pollution and power bills, without compromising safety or security, she said.

‘‘It’s about looking at whether a light really needs to be on for eight or 10 hours when nobody is there.

‘‘Sometimes a relatively inexpensive motion sensor is all that’s needed.

‘‘Alternatively, you can use fully shielded warm lights. It’s simply about using the right light, in the right place, at the right time.’’

Beam of light . . . The floodlight used to be beaming all night at Goodman Fielder’s storage facility in Kaikōura. Photo: Supplied by Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust

Recent examples of businesses changing their lighting included the New Zealand Post depot, the Goodman Fielder New Zealand Ltd storage facility and Liquid Laundromat Kaikōura’s lighting.

Trust chairperson Lisa Bond said the trust was able to offer advice to businesses on dark sky friendly lighting.

‘‘Relatively small changes can collectively make a significant difference in reducing light pollution across the town.

‘‘We are incredibly grateful to the businesses that have been willing to work with us.’’

The NZ Post depot has placed two bright floodlights on to motion sensors, so the lights come on when the overnight delivery truck arrives.

Dark sky friendly . . . A motion sensor means the floodlight at Kaikōura’s Goodman Fielder storage facility is no longer beaming all night. Photo: Supplied by Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust

Goodman Fielder national depot manager Ian Pearce said the Kaikōura facility, operated by D&Y Mackle Contracting, has placed its floodlight on to a motion sensor.

‘‘The change was straightforward, security is still maintained and we’re no longer using power to run the light all night.’’

The new Liquid Laundromat Kaikōura opened with bright white lighting inside and out, Mrs Doughty said.

But after discussions, the outside lights were replaced with fully shielded fittings with warm white bulbs, while efforts have been made to reduce the brightness of the sign.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.