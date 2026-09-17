The Waimakariri Sailing Club’s Learn to Sail programme starts again in November.

People can join any time throughout the summer with participants learning the basics of sailing in a sheltered lake (a former shingle pit) in Leithfield .

Children and adults can go on Sunday mornings to develop sailing skills and confidence on the water, and once they have developed basic skills they have the opportunity to join club sailing in the Waimakariri River at Kairaki Beach.

David Brandts-Giesen, Commodore of the club says the Learn to Sail programme is designed to help people learn the theory and practical principles of sailing – preparing them to sail at a club level or take whatever direction they wish.

The Learn to Sail programme is led by Sam Jones who has been coaching programme since 2017 and has sailed since childhood.

He is supported by a group of coaches and volunteers.

Mr Brandts-Giesen says there are plenty of boats to learn on in a supportive environment.

Visit sailwaimak.org.nz or email LTScoord@sailwaimak.org.nz to learn more about our programme.

The Waimakriri Saling Club is based at Kairaki Beach and has about 100 members.

The summer season runs from September to May.