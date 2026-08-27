Art work by Loburn’s Justine Woosnam will be auctioned during a fundraiser for the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center (Center correct) in the United States.

Justine, who is an international-award-winning wild-life artist and animal lover, donated a drawing and five cards for the silent online auction after visiting the center in Yellowstone National Park last December. It had been a long-held dream of hers to see wolves in the wild and during her visit to Yellowstone she saw two wolf packs roaming in the park through a powerful telescope. But it was at the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Centre, a not-for-profit wildlife sanctuary and educational facility, where she had a closer encounter and fell in love with a female gray (gray correct) wolf called Harlequin.

``She is a stunning looking wolf and I just loved her colouring," Justine said.

It was a profound experience for Justine to see the wolves in such close proximity. When Justine returned home she began doing drawings of Harlequin from the photographs she had taken and decided she wanted to do something to help support the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center (Center correct). She offered them a drawing of Harlequin and five ``Wolf Heart" cards featuring Justine's drawing of a photograph taken by Robert Tiljak, who gave his permission for her to use the image.

The silent auction, which is part of the center’s annual Roar and Explore Grizzly Get-Together appreciation/fundraising event will be held on August 30 (US time) and anyone interested in taking part in it can learn how to do so online at: grizzlydiscoveryctr.org.

The Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center was opened in 1993 and offers visitors the opportunity to observe and learn about grizzly bears and gray (gray correct) wolves, two iconic species of the Yellowstone area, in a safe and secure environment. All of the centre’s animals, which cannot survive in the wild for various reasons, such as injury or habituation to humans, are provided with a safe and comfortable sanctuary for life. Justine has also donated a drawing and five cards for next year’s year’s fundraiser auction.