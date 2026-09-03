Just before Christmas last year, Noel Gullery noticed the Rangiora Library was offering a new service, one he was delighted to learn all about.

Tinker Zone is Waimakariri Libraries' maker space, a community space centred at the Rangiora Library, where a range of digital and creative technologies are available.

For Noel, it was the sewing machines, and using them, the 81-year-old saw an opportunity to expand his creative skills.

"I didn't know anything about sewing or how to use the machines, but the wonderful staff here at the Rangiora Library all stepped up to show me how."

He started making pin cushions, then straight square stitching, before moving on to Christmas stockings.

Earlier this year he progressed onto sewing squares for place mats and coasters which led him to create a large woollen backed rug for his wife Maree.

"I wanted to make her a rug, and now I have," he says.

The next thing he wants to learn is how to make clothes like shirts and shorts.

Noel's disability support worker, Rachel Harris from Idea Services North

Happy sewing . . . Noel Gullery (81) is happy making things using the new technologies on offer at the Waimakariri Libraries Tinker Zone. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury, says she had to learn sewing as well.

"Noel developed an interest in sewing, as he loves making things for his wife, so to help him I had to learn all about sewing too.

"Thanks to the lovely ladies here, who were very patient teachers, they showed us both how to use the sewing machines to make things with.

"I learnt the basics of sewing years ago at school, but now, thanks to the library staff, I am making things for my own daughters.

"The next thing I want to learn how to use is the 3D printer," she says.

Both the Rangiora and Kaiapoi Libraries host Tinker Times twice a week, with times available at the libraries or on the Waimakariri Libraries website.

Staff will be on hand to guide users - whether they are working on a project or having some fun learning something new.

Tinker Times is hosting a themed training session on mending, starting the week commencing September 21.

The range of equipment and software available to use in the Tinker Zone includes a 3D Printer, a Sewing Suite, a Craft Cutter, Robotics and Coding, plus In-Library Tech (iPads, Procreate & Sketchpad, GarageBand, Lightpads and Gaming).