Two long serving members of Hato Hone St John, were recognised for 50 years of service at the North Canterbury Hato Hone St John annual awards.

Judith Hoban (Dame Grand Cross of the Order), from Waipara, and David Madeley of Kaiapoi were awarded Gold Service Medals. Both serve in the St John Waimakariri area.

Emmet Daly from Cheviot was honoured for 45 years of service, while Chris Draper, Amuri, was unable to attend, but his 50 years of service was recognised.

Mrs Hoban (from Culverden) has been a significant volunteer contributors at local through to international levels.

As well as serving her local St John Area Committee since 1976, she holds senior operational volunteer roles in the Priory as Director of Volunteers and Hospitaller.

Mrs Hoban and her husband Patrick Hoban volunteered to work at the Eye Hospital in 2006

for four weeks. This practical contribution has been just one facet that has enabled her to excel in the role of Priory Hospitaller Mrs Hoban was the St John representative to the New Zealand Federation of Voluntary Welfare Organisations 2001-06 serving as National President 2003-06.