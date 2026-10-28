Grant Leslie Gillbanks, 45, was remanded in custody at the Christchurch District Court last Wednesday on 12 manufacturing, firearm and ammunition charges, plus a charge of possessing a methamphetamine pipe.

Police charged Gillbanks after finding five 3-D printers and hundreds of completed gun parts at a Kaiapoi address the previous day.

Following the raid on a Kaiapoi address last week, police laid the following charges.

Seven counts of unlawful possession of a pistol

Two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition

Manufacturing firearms using illegal parts

Possession of a digital blueprint with intent to illegally manufacture arms item

Intentional manufacturing of a firearm with no business licence

Court documents alleged he possessed a 3-D-printed submachine gun, a pistol with a “knuckle duster grip” and a replicated Glock handgun, as well as other firearms.

Canterbury Police took down the illicit 3D printed firearms operation, seizing a large cache of over 300 firearms, parts, and ammunition during a search warrant in Kaiapoi.

Police staff descended on the address on Tuesday 20 October, where hundreds of completed firearm parts and five 3D printers were found.

Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury District Commander, says Operation Cross Country was a crucial result for Canterbury Police and the community.

“These are firearms and ammunition that will never reach their intended destination, and our community is safer as a result.

"This has been a significant operation and we will continue to seek out those involved in the making and selling of these firearms to stamp out this type of offending, because the consequences could be devastating for our community."

Among the trove of 3D printed items recovered, Police found five fully operational 3D firearms and two cut-down firearms.

“Just because some of the firearms are non-operational now, does not mean they would have been in the future.

“It is likely we have prevented a significant amount of harm from being inflicted on the community.”

A total of 33 rounds of ammunition was located, alongside the 3D printers - including one that was printing when staff arrived - and multiple digital blueprints to manufacture the firearms and parts.

Police also located a significant amount of 3D printed parts:

50 receivers

34 magazines

35 suppressors

23 slides

28 cylinders

12 barrels

64 springs

5 foregrips

And 107 miscellaneous parts

“Police have put a stop to this syndicate’s operation and we’re not stopping here.

“We will continue to investigate and will target anyone who seeks to profit from the harm and destruction that this offending causes,” says Superintendent Hill.

“This result shows the work that has been carried out by multiple workgroups including the Gang Disruption Unit, Offender Prevention Team, and members of the Armed Offenders Squad.

"Our staff work tirelessly to keep our communities safe from those who would profit from the opposite of that.

"If you are engaged in this offending, you should expect to meet our staff soon.”

A 45-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today, facing multiple charges: