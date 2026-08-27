Kaikōura school children, cut off due to the devastating flooding last month have been gifted a 4WD to use as a temporary school bus.

Mother of four, Bub Taylor took the first school run on Monday morning, August 24, after Blenheim Toyota handed over a four-wheel-drive 10-seat Toyota Hiace to the Kaikoura District Council on Friday, August 21.

Parents have organised a roster to take turns to ensure the eight children get to school each day.

Flooding from the July 7 storm washed out the road approach on the Kaikōura end of Cribb Creek bridge on Inland Kaikōura Road

With the regular school bus unable to cross the temporary ford, families were having to drive for several hours each day to connect with the bus.

Around 440mm of rain fell in the Kaikōura district on July 7 and 8, leaving the Kowhai River and other waterways in flood and devastating rural parts of the district.

Ms Taylor said the benefits to the families of the new temporary bus were immediate.

‘‘We were staying in town or commuting in and out.

‘‘For me, it’s a 106km round trip. I’m lucky because I have somewhere to stay in town, but that means you’re separated from your home.

‘‘That means you’re no longer able to do the recovery work on your property. It’s just not viable to keep doing that for six months.’’

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle said the ‘‘generous support’’ of Blenheim Toyota will take the pressure off Inland Kaikōura Road families.

‘‘Rural folk have had so much to deal with in the last 12 months. Actions like this show that people still care,’’ Mr Mackle said.

Blenheim Toyota chief executive Scott McDermid said it was easy decision to help out, when the Kaikōura District Council reached out for support.

‘‘A 4WD Hiace van seemed like a practical way we could help take some pressure off these families, enabling mobility for the school run, while they get on with rebuilding.

‘‘When a small and remote region is dealing with this level of disruption, there are always many parts of the community that rally to support, and we're proud to be part of that.’’

Kaikōura District Council recovery manager Jo York said the council was grateful for the support.

‘‘A school run might seem like a small issue within the wider recovery, but for these families, this vehicle is a real lifeline, giving them back valuable time, reducing costs and easing one of the many pressures they continue to face.’’

The use of the Toyota Hiace means lower fuel costs for parents and freeing up more time for farming, repairing damage from the storm and looking after their families, Ms York said.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.