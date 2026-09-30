The new team behind the wheel of Muscle Car Madness is hard at work ensuring next year’s event doesn’t hit any speed bumps.

Brodie and Niki Retallick will be at the helm of the 2027 event, and plan to return it to its roots for its 37th year with a cultural change and a few tweaks to the programme at the showgrounds in Rangiora.

Their first show follows this year’s event at which the heavens opened and the deluge set up a platform for those who found skidding in the mud in old clangers more attractive than the vehicles genuine car enthusiasts had bought to the show, and all the entertainment, stalls and competitions.

Speaking to the North Canterbury News from Japan, where Brodie is in the final year of a rugby playing contract, the former All Black says the passion people have for their vehicles will be to the fore of the annual event, which draws thousands of enthusiasts for five days of "horsepower, entertainment and unforgettable experiences’’.

While vehicles are the centre of the attraction, the event, which will run from January 27 to January 31, will be much more than just a car show.

It will also feature trade exhibitors, live entertainment, cruising, competitions, family-friendly attractions, food vendors, and a vibrant campground atmosphere.

All 384 camping sites have all been pre-allocated — snapped up in less than a day — avoiding enthusiasts queueing and having to join in a mad scramble for sites.

There is also strict protocols around the campsite to ensure it accommodates people passionate about cars to take home fond memories of an enjoyable show.

The first three days are dedicated to car enthusiasts and their cars, while its show day for the public on Saturday and Sunday to see the line up of cars, watch the burn out competition and enjoy the hospitality and entertainment.

Old favourites return and new features will be introduced to ensure the quality of vehicles, the entertainment and ensuring it caters for all ages.

Brodie says they are keen to draw visitors from Canterbury and beyond with a high class show where camaraderie, community and entertainment are to the fore.

Vehicles must be New Zealand or Australian pre-1976. Later models will be allowed at the discretion of the organiser, he says.

Prize giving will be brought forward on stage in the showgrounds on Sunday around noon where the top five cars will be on display.

There will also be a Mullet competition on stage. The Rockabilly Pageant remains, and there is live entertainment in the evenings for enthusiasts.

Brodie says feedback had shown the prize giving was too drawn out, so bringing it forward would still allow those who had only visited for the Sunday, to see the line up, before many began packing up and preparing to leave for the journey home.

The regular attraction of cruising through Rangiora and Kaiapoi on Thursday evening, January 29, remains.

However the run to a favourite picnic area on the Friday has been changed up to Dr Trans North Canterbury poker run to three or four small North Canterbury towns, finishing at the Better Half Cafe, at Ashworths Beach Road.

On Saturday there will be the regular Rockabilly Pageant, and qualifying for the Burnout competition at 1.15pm, which has been capped at 45 cars. The top 10 will go through to Sunday morning’s final prior to prize giving

Assembly Required will play on the outdoor stage from 2pm to 4pm, while on Sunday the Jordan Luck Band will entertain from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Brodie says people will be able to enjoy a cool ale, sit in the sun and enjoy the entertainment on stage near the showground grandstand.

A new partnership with Summernats NZ means to the top show car and the top burn out car get automatic entry to go to the North Island for Summernat NZ. The prize includes the cost of ferry fares.

robyn.bristow@alliedmedia.co.nz