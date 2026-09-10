Rangiora moviegoers could soon be sitting in brand new seats.

The Waimakariri District Council has backed a proposal from Town Hall Cinemas director Jeremy Stewart to replace the seating in two cinemas in the council-owned Rangiora Town Hall.

The council’s parks and facilities team leader Ken Howat said the seats were ‘‘at the end of life’’.

‘‘Jeremy and his team has made every effort to prolong their life, but it’s got to the point where they need to be replaced.’’

Under the lease agreement, Town Hall Cinemas is responsible for repairs and maintenance, with the council responsible for replacing the seats.

However, under the proposal put forward by Mr Stewart, his company Tin Man Pictures Ltd will pay the cost of $47,935.45 upfront to replace the seats.

It will be recouped from commission from movie ticket sales, which would otherwise be paid to the council.

Town Hall Cinemas pays $79,000 a year lease, plus a percentage of box office receipts for the use of the three cinemas.

Mr Howat said it would take about 19 months to recover the costs.

There was no funding included in this year’s annual plan for cinema seating, he said.

Running repairs . . . Seating in two of the cinemas in the Rangiora Town Hall are set to be replaced. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

The new seats were a better quality and would have an estimated life of 15 years.

The seating in cinema three was replaced in 2021.

Mayor Dan Gordon said the council was ‘‘incredibly lucky’’ to have Mr Stewart and his team managing the town hall and the cinemas.

‘‘They have taken Town Hall Cinemas to the next level. And it’s all the other things they offer and the support they give, without which we wouldn’t necessarily be able to function.

‘‘People love coming here and experiencing the town hall and the cinemas and it supports the eating establishments and retail outlets.

‘‘We need to make sure we keep investing and make sure that investment is where it needs to be.’’

Mr Stewart took over the lease after reading a newspaper advertisement seeking a movie theatre operator, while the Rangiora Town Hall was being earthquake strengthened and refurbished

Town Hall Cinemas reopened with three modern cinemas in 2015.

Mr Stewart also operates Deluxe Cinemas in the Tannery in Woolston and Alice Cinemas in central Christchurch.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.