The popular North Canterbury Wine & Food Festival will move to a Saturday next year.

The celebration of the area’s wine, food and music will take place on Saturday, March 13, at Glenmark Domain in Waipara.

After traditionally being held on a Sunday, organisers Event Goals have confirmed the festival will move to Saturday following feedback from festival goers and participating wineries.

A recent public poll saw 70 percent of respondents favour a Saturday festival, while feedback from local wineries also supported the change.

Event Goals Director Jon Holmes says the move is about making the festival more accessible, creating an even better experience on the day, and encouraging visitors to make a weekend of their time in North Canterbury.

“Moving to Saturday gives people a lot more freedom around how they enjoy the festival,” says Holmes.

“You can come out to Waipara, spend the afternoon discovering some incredible North Canterbury wine and food, enjoy the music and atmosphere, and not have work waiting for you the next morning.”

The Saturday date also creates an opportunity for visitors from Christchurch and further afield to extend their stay and experience more of what the Hurunui region has to offer.

“We’d love to see people turn the festival into a full North Canterbury weekend. Come up on Saturday for the festival, stay the night, and spend Sunday exploring the wineries, restaurants, accommodation and attractions throughout the region.”

The change also gives the festival more room to build on the relaxed, social atmosphere that has become a hallmark of the event.

“Sunday has served the festival incredibly well over the years, but we think Saturday gives us the opportunity to take the experience another step forward,” says Holmes. “People can settle in, enjoy the day and really make an occasion of it.”

Held among the trees of Glenmark Domain in the heart of Waipara wine country, the North Canterbury Wine & Food Festival brings together many of the region’s leading wineries, food producers and hospitality businesses, combining the wine and food with a relaxed picnic-style atmosphere.

Super Early Bird tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.