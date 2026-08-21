Tomo Shaw had only ever trimmed his hair over the past six years. But last week he shaved it all off for the sake of charity.

Tomo, 17, is a year 13 student at Rangiora High School, and he and proudly took his place on the school’s stage alongside 13 others last Wednesday, all electing to have their heads shaved to raise $6987 for Blood Cancer NZ.

Barbers from Tom’s Chop Shop in Rangiora offered their support at the annual event managed by one of the school's six houses — Mansfield.

Dean of Mansfield House, Genna McLaughlin, says the house has been running the fundraiser for over 10 years and it was always popular with students.

“In fact Tomo had promised everyone he would have his head shaved back when he was in Year 8 and so we held him to his promise this year.”

A good rub ... Friends of Tomo Shaw (17), a student at Rangiora High School, inspected his bald scalp after he had his first major haircut in eight years when he had his head shaved for charity at the school last week. Photo: John Cosgrove

She says their appeal for the charity is always well supported with some students like Tomo individually raising in excess of $1600 each.

“It all goes to a good cause and everyone, including the teacher who took part this year, had a lot of fun."

Tomo’s mates all gave his scalp a quick rub as they congratulated him with some commenting that they hoped his parents would recognise him without his long blond locks.

“It reminds me of the carpet in our classroom,” says one friend of Tomo’s.

Rosalie Hilton (17), a year 12 student, was the only girl having her head shaved this year and she says she did it to remember a loved one who had passed away from cancer.

Gently does it . . .Rosalie Hilton (17) was the only girl getting her head shaved for charity at RHS last week. Photo: John Cosgrove

"I wanted to be supportive of those suffering from the effects of cancer and also of the appeal at the school.”

Kayleigh Sweeney (year 12), the captain of Mansfield House, says she was proud of everyone taking part in the fundraiser.

“We are all proud of them having the courage to sit there and have their heads shaved.”

Joseph Jenkinson (17) has had his head shaved for four years in a row and says his parents are fully supportive of him as he raises money for the charity.