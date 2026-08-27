The Pegasus Park Run will turn 500 on Saturday, August 29.

The first Pegasus Park run was held 10 years ago on June 18, 2016, with 61 finishers and six volunteers.

Tthe organisers of the popular Saturday morning fun run and walk around the Pegasus Lake, are going BLUE to commemorate their 500th event.

They invite everyone who has ever attended the runs, or anyone interested in taking part, to assemble by 7.50am on Saturday morning dressed in blue as they try to eclipse the record they set at their 400th event which attracted 716 finishers and 34 volunteers.

One to go . . .A Pegasus Park Run volunteer holds up the run board to show they have only one run to go to reach 500. Photo: John Cosgrove

Park Runs are a free, community event where participants can either walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

New Zealand presently has 75 Park Runs in towns and cities nationwide.

Each park run is five kilometres long and takes place every Saturday morning.

They are positive, welcoming and inclusive as there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone, including controlled dogs on leashes, are welcome to take part.

Park Runs began in the United Kingdom in 2004 and nationally nearly 20,000 events have been held since they were first introduced in New Zealand in 2012, with over two million finishers