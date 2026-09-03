The Pegasus parkrun held its 500th event on Sunday morning.

Geoff McMillian, race director and chief motivator, says he's over the moon with the response from runners and walkers.

"I can't express properly the love and thanks I have for all the people who turn up every Sunday morning to run and walk, the many volunteers who give their time and the support from all the wonderful businesses in North Canterbury who help make it all possible."

He says he's very thankful for all the 403 runners/walkers who took part in the festivities on Sunday morning and the many local businesses who kindly supported the event with giveaways, advice for runners, cake and drinks.

"I was hoping to have over 500 here, but I was thrilled 403 came along and I'm loving the support they give us each week."

Geoff started the Pegasus parkrun 10 years ago in 2016, creating a ‘‘local’’ edition of a growing world-wide phenomenon of parkruns, to help encourage health, well-being and companionship.

The parkrun is a free, weekly 5km, timed event that is run by runners, for runners and walkers, and is a very community orientated event.

"It's manned entirely by volunteers, who generally are also involved as runners or walkers.

‘‘We welcome walkers, runners with prams, runners with dogs on a leash (clean up folks), novices, Olympians, young, old - you get the picture. The only exclusion is bikes which are deemed to be a health and safety issue,’’ he says.

Every Saturday morning at 8am a group of enthusiasts begin their run (or walk).

The history of parkrun dates back to 2004 in Bushy Park, Teddington in the United Kingdom, where on October 2, a group of friends got together for the first ever parkrun which has now become a global event with participants numbering in the millions.