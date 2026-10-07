There is “something special” about opening a playground, Hurunui Mayor Marie Black says.

Mrs Black said playgrounds were part of a community’s fabric, where friendships are made, where children burn off energy and where families can simply enjoy being outside.

“It is not simply about new equipment or a new facility.

“It is about creating a place where children can play, explore, challenge themselves and most importantly have fun.”

Amberley residents gathered at the Village Green to celebrate the opening of the new playground last week.

The opening was celebrated with a community barbeque, outdoor games and a performance from Little Oaks Preschool.

The Hurunui District Council adopted the design to develop the Amberley Village Green in 2024, which included a cricket ground, walking tracks, an exercise area and a playground, which is being developed in stages.

The installation of playground equipment began in April, including a wheelchair-friendly seesaw and carousel, swing sets, a climbing tower, interactive play panels, a slide, climbing and balance equipment and monkey bars.

Last week the council approved the installation of a 60 square metre Jellicoe 110 play module for younger children, to further develop the playground.

A tower and flying fox will also be considered in the next stage.

The playground equipment was funded through development contributions.