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North Canterbury

Project Stamina delivers good news for Rangiora Harness Racing Club

In the homestraight . . . Race Images photographer Ajay Berry lines up runners in the Tyre General Amberley Pace heading for the finish line during a past Amberley Trotting Club\\'s Waitangi Day meeting at Rangiora Racecourse, with the eventual winners John Dunn and I\\'m Your Huckleberry, far right, leading the way. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
In the homestraight . . . Race Images photographer Ajay Berry lines up runners in the Tyre General Amberley Pace heading for the finish line during a past Amberley Trotting Club\\'s Waitangi Day meeting at Rangiora Racecourse, with the eventual winners John Dunn and I\\'m Your Huckleberry, far right, leading the way. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
In the homestraight . . . Race Images photographer Ajay Berry lines up runners in the Tyre General Amberley Pace heading for the finish line during a past Amberley Trotting Club's Waitangi Day meeting at Rangiora Racecourse, with the eventual winners John Dunn and I'm Your Huckleberry, far right, leading the way. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
Shelley Topp
Sunday, August 16, 2026
Canterbury|North Canterbury
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