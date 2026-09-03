A Rangiora community leader is ‘‘delighted’’ the region’s new after hours medical facility is on track to open by the end of the year.

Rangiora Medical has confirmed it plans to begin operating in its new after hours, urgent care facility, at the Rangiora Health Hub in Ashley Street, before Christmas.

Rangiora-Ashley Community Board chairperson Jim Gerard said the new facility will benefit residents in the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts, and reduce the pressure on overstretched after hours facilities in Christchurch.

‘‘I’m delighted. It’s what the community needs. It gives some certainty to people.

‘‘It’s one less worry for people.’’

The new facility is being built by the South Link Education Trust, which has partnered with the Waimakariri District Council, with the council agreeing to loan fund up to $3.5m towards the project costs.

Rangiora Medical will bring together staff from two sites in Victoria and Good Streets into the new facility when the build is complete, and is actively recruiting to expand its services.

The new facility is consented to operate from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week, with plans to increase the hours if there is demand.

A full radiology service will be provided, including CT scans, MRI, ultra sound and x-ray.

A South Link Education Trust spokesperson said she was hopeful the radiology services and an onsite pharmacy will be up and running when the new facility opens.

Business manager Tony Dann was appointed in April and said he was ‘‘excited by the opportunity to be involved in this project’’.

‘‘We have an opportunity to positively shape how our community accesses healthcare and this is something I am excited about.’’

Kez Jones has been appointed nurse lead and will begin work next week, after more than 20 years as an emergency department nurse.

Mr Gerard said the community has waited a long time for an after hours facility, after the first petition was presented by Rangiora woman Paula Thackwell 15 years ago.

David McLean and his late wife Sandi presented petitions in 2019 and 2023, supported by Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey, who is now Associate Health Minister.

The facility was originally meant to open in 2022, but the project was beset by delays, partly due to Covid.

A blessing and community walk through of the new building is being planned for later this year, before staff attend to the first patients.

The community can stay up to date at rangioramedical.co.nz/moving/.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.