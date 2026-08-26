It is the end of an era for a North Canterbury landmark.

The Catholic Parish of St Peter Chanel Waimakariri will gather on Sunday, September 6, at 2pm to formally farewell St Mary & St Francis de Sales Church in Victoria St, Rangiora.

The church has remained closed since the Canterbury earthquake on February 22, 2011, after it did not meet the post-earthquake building codes.

Following many years of investigation, consultation and heritage assessment, and after receiving approval to proceed with demolition from the Catholic Bishop of Christchurch, the parish is now preparing to say goodbye to the building that has served generations of Catholics and the wider Rangiora community.

The roots of the Catholic community in Rangiora stretch back to the 1860s, with the first church on the Victoria St site opening in 1870 on land donated by the Percival family.

The present church building was opened in 1886 and has stood as a significant local landmark for almost 140 years.

Parish Priest Fr Do Nguyen said the farewell would be an opportunity to remember the past and hope for the future.

"For many people, this church has been the setting for some of life's most important moments, including baptisms, weddings, funerals and countless celebrations of faith.

"While saying goodbye to the building is understandably emotional, we are also taking time to give thanks for the generations of faith, family and community that have been nurtured here."

The farewell comes at a time when the Catholic Parish of Waimakariri is growing, welcoming new families and converts, while both parish schools continue to grow, including ongoing roll expansion at St Joseph's School, Rangiora.

The demolition of the church does not mark the end for the congregation, but rather the beginning of a new chapter.

Concept designs for a new Catholic church in Rangiora have already been developed and designed by local architect Dominic Hassan. The parish has also begun initial fundraising efforts.

The vision is to create a new church honouring the rich history of Catholics in Rangiora, while serving the needs of future generations.